HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With no new debt, no raised taxes, and a balanced budget, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is welcoming new business to Connecticut’s capital city.
Mayor Bronin delivered his State of the City address to a packed room of both residents and professionals on Monday afternoon.
Channel 3 spoke with those who attended who described the address as both positive, but controversial, stating that Hartford would only be in this spot because of the state bailout.
“We have begun moving from stability to strength,” said Mayor Bronin. “We’re on track to finish this year not only on budget, but able to set money aside to fund vital future capital investments and begin rebuilding our reserves.”
Mayor Bronin declared the City of Hartford has bounced back and is prepared to meet the lofty vision he had three years ago.
“We’re on track to finish this year not only on budget, but able to set money aside to fund vital future capital investments and begin rebuilding our reserves,” said Mayor Bronin.
Mayor Bronin also touted local business growth.
“We’re seeing more neighborhood investment than we have in a long time.”
In fact, downtown Hartford restaurant, Feng Chophouse is slated to reopen in early April after more than a year in renovation.
Channel 3 spoke with the owner who said leaving Hartford was never a thought.
“Especially with the growth over the last four years, with the ballpark and more events coming to downtown,” said Feng Chophouse owner, Kristopher Hills.
Mayor Bronin said the renovation of Dillon Stadium in the Charter Oak Neighborhood shows growth in other areas than downtown.
Channel 3 spoke with Hartford residents who said the excitement in the air is palpable.
“You see people walking their dogs, families, events happening that’s bringing people outside of the city, in. That’s exactly what the city needs,” said Hills.
Critics, however, said Hartford had its chance to thrive because of the $534 million bailout from the state to pay down its debt.
Mayor Bronin countered this argument by saying that raising taxes would drive out development.
Hartford resident Isaiah Riggins told Channel 3 that the city needed it.
“It’s going good, it’s going to be a good thing, but it’s all on the people. You can’t bring a horse to the water and expect it to drink,” said Riggins.
Mayor Bronin said the future of Connecticut depends on having a strong, vibrant capital city which is more than the center of the state, but a strong working engine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.