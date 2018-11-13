HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The community is coming together to collect donations for "Turkey Tuesday" at CityPlace in downtown Hartford.
It's the 19th annual food drive to help provide holiday meals for local families.
Foodshare said it is teaming up with Bank of America to reach a goal of 15,621 turkeys and more than $400,000 before Thanksgiving.
"When you stop to think about it and I was looking at some numbers, 127,000 people, this is Hartford and Tolland, would you believe one in eight is food insecure," said Brad Davis, a WDRC radio personality. "That's in America."
For more information, people can head to Foodshare's website here.
Also, Channel 3's own Scot Haney will be collecting turkeys as part of the same effort on Wednesday. He'll be at the Stop & Shop in Simsbury from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
