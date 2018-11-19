HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officials in Hartford are trying to breathe new life into the city.
A construction ceremony was held to celebrate the renovation of Dillon Stadium on Monday.
"It’s a significant thing being able to bring this stadium back to life as a center for community use and also as home to another poo sports team in the Hartford area," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Many of the people responsible for helping to put together the $10 million commitment were at the ceremony, including outgoing Gov. Dannel Malloy.
"This was a project that I was involved with well over a couple of years including the role of the state making sure the facility meets the needs of the team and a broader approach to redeveloping the neighborhood," Malloy said.
Next season, the stadium will be home to a professional soccer team called the "Hartford Athletic."
Efforts to rehabilitate Dillon Stadium were previously plagued by a fraud case that cost Hartford taxpayers $2 million.
Two people from a sports management firm were indicted in 2015 for fraud and other charges.
