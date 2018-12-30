Hartford’s First Night expected to ring in the New Year in style

Fireworks, arts and crafts, and dancing are some of the activities planned for Monday’s annual First Night Hartford New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Channel 3 dropped in on Pratt Street in Hartford where many of the festivities will take place.
New this year, Pratt Street will don a Bourbon Street, New Orleans vibe before the city’s classic fireworks begin at both 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Thousands are expected to close out 2018 in the Capital City, by taking a whirl on the ice rink or a spin around the Carousel at Bushnell Park.
“They’ve been out there having a blast they loved watching the Zamboni too,” said Farmington resident Kristi Brouker, who spoke to Channel 3 while watching her children on the skating rink.
Midnight toast are in order at City Steam Brewery Café on Main Street in Hartford, as well.
Assistant Manager of City Steam Brewery Café, Brian Harris, told Channel 3 the Brew HaHa Comedy Club will host two shows on New Year’s Eve.
“It gets pretty wild,” said Harris. “We get pretty full, we get a lot of families early on because of First Night because of the fireworks.”
On Sunday, however, many are enjoying the last weekend of 2018.
“I’m with my family and reflecting back on the year and the time that we’ve spent together and watching the kids grow up. It’s been a great year,” said Hebron resident Mark Sandberg.
“Looking forward to 2019.”
For more details on First Night Hartford, click here.
