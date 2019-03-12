HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Collaboration and input from stakeholders is how Hartford's mayor plans on continuing to move the city forward.
Mayor Luke Bronin said he'll meet with business owners for breakfast on Tuesday morning to discuss his state of the city address.
Bronin delivered the address on Monday night.
He explained the impact of Hartford's success, which he said extended beyond the city's residents.
Bronin said for the first time in decades, the city didn't raise taxes or accumulate debt.
Instead of discussing a budget in crisis, as he had done three years ago, he touted success.
He said the plan his administration created when he took office paid off.
The city isn't just finishing on budget, it is setting money aside to fund future capital investments.
Bronin also spoke about how projects that stalled for decades were finally underway. Vacant housing that turned into blight has been flipped into affordable housing.
"Anyone who says that neighborhood economic development hasn’t been a priority just isn’t paying attention, or isn’t telling the truth," he said. "There will always be those who see advantage in creating division. But in a city our size, we can’t afford to be divided."
He said businesses are also showing interest in the city.
Feng Chophouse in Downtown Hartford is contributing to the economic growth, Bronin said. After more than a year of renovation, the restaurant announced it will reopen next month.
Bronin said now the focus is on new goals.
"As much as we’ve focused on getting buildings built and renovated, the strength of our neighborhoods depends just as much on basic, everyday quality of life," he said. "And here, the truth is that our record is mixed. In some areas, we’ve made real progress. In others, we have to do much better."
Critics said Hartford thrived because of the hundreds of millions of dollars the state gave to pay down the city's debt.
Bronin, however, said there was not much else he could have done.
During Tuesday's breakfast, Bronin said they'll discuss his address.
