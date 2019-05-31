HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford Puerto Rican parade is being held this weekend.
The parade and other festivities will be held Sunday, June 2.
The parade will step off at noon on Wethersfield Avenue.
Road closures and detours are to be expected.
For more information on the parade, click here.
Puerto Rican parade & festivities in Hartford is upon us! Here's a map of expected road closures. Officers at intersections will try to accommodate & clear traffic congestion as best as possible. Looks like little or no rain! Let's have a safe & enjoyable weekend! #safecity pic.twitter.com/pyWcgIhTcF— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 31, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.