HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A $400 million Hartford schools budget was approved by the Board of Education Tuesday night.
It’s been a rough stretch for the district, which has been flat funded for several years.
School Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said in the midst of the financial struggle, elements are being added to the curriculum.
In the past, the city has seen reductions to the school district’s central office, but not the teachers.
This year, more staff are actually coming on board, and Hartford will be expanding its bilingual education and adding six teachers.
Truancy has been an issue in some schools, so there will be more student engagement specialists brought on to keep attendance in check.
There will also be additional counselors and social workers to helps students with a range of things, from mental health issues to preparing for college.
All in all, Torres-Rodriguez said she’s happy with the way the budget turned out.
“Despite the existing fiscal challenges, the ever increasing costs, the reduction in federal grants, we’ve managed to mitigate $12 million, we’ve balanced the budget and we invested in additional supports for our students,” Torres-Rodriguez said.
On Tuesday night, Torres-Rodriguez thanked the school board for its support, saying "We managed to mitigate a $12 million deficit, balanced the budget, and still made critical investments to support student needs."
