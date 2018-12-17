HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Public Schools are joining forces with Attendance Works to combat the city's absentee issues.
School officials said the school attendance has reached critical levels.
Attendance Works is a national organization that focuses on the issue of chronic absenteeism.
The focus will be on planning and implementing new procedures.
They'll also spend time looking at why so many students are absent and how they can use available resources to get more students in class.
