HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) – Hartford held their annual teacher convocation celebration at Weaver High School.
The superintendent met with staff, and said, “because we are stepping into the year with lots of learning, but there's a lot of ambiguity that will come in front of us but regardless and nevertheless I know we're going to move through.”
Normally around 2,000 teachers, staff, and administrators gather at Dunkin Donuts park, but it was scaled back due to the pandemic.
