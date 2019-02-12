HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford is clearing up after wintry weather moved through the state.
The public schools district canceled classes for Tuesday and Mayor Luke Bronin issued a parking ban. See the complete list here.
Hartford Public Schools announced that there will be no school on Wednesday as crews work to clear roads.
In order for crews to be able to work to clear roads, Bronin said it's imperative that drivers stay off the roads and park in one of the city's blue light lots.
"If you don’t have to be out in the streets, please just for the day and this evening, if you don’t have to go out don’t go out," said Vernon Matthews, Hartford Department of Public Works. "Let the men and women, the Department of Public Works do their job. It’s our job to keep those streets open for business, to keep the police fire and EMS rolling, so we just want to do that. And if folks are off the street, we can definitely get that done.”
Once the ban is lifted, drivers will have four hours to move their vehicle from the lots. It's two hours, however, the vehicle is parked in a school lot.
If the vehicles aren't moved, drivers face a ticket and a tow.
People can sign up for parking ban notifications with the city's emergency service alert system. For more information, head here.
While some people rejoiced the snow day, others focused on being prepared once the snow and ice begins.
"So I don’t have to worry if it snows for a day or two, I have enough gas," said Gil Torres of Hartford.
"Our apartment only has street parking, so we do have to find somewhere to put our cars," said Val Pendergast, a University of Hartford student. "Sometimes it can be difficult to find places in the city where you can park your car."
Tow trucks are ready to start towing cars parked on city streets if needed.
If you car in a school parking lot, residents have to move them by 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The parking ban will be lifted at noon, but there is a 2-hour grace period for cars parked in school lots. Cars in blue light lots must be moved within four hours of the parking ban being lifted.
Public works crews are hoping if you don't need to drive, then just stay home.
For more on the forecast, head here.
