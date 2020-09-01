HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Final preparations are underway as many school districts prepare to welcome students back into the classroom next week.
On Tuesday night, the Hartford Public Schools Board of Education met to discuss the return to school.
It was a very lengthy meeting as concerns over social distancing and air quality were discussed.
Regardless, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez feels the district is ready for the new school year to start on Tuesday.
September 8 marks the first day of school for Hartford Public Schools. There are more than 18,000 students within the district.
Return to school for Hartford includes a combination of in person and remote learning.
“Thousands of our families have requested an in-person option for their students, including approximately half of students with exceptionalities and are English learners,” Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said.
Under the current plan, students in pre-school will return fully in person. Wednesdays will be designated as half days to allow for extra cleaning.
Students in grades 10 through 12 have a hybrid schedule.
“We are prepared to pivot to remote only instruction as is required by our public health conditions, but we do believe our families deserve a safe in-person option for as long as it is possible,” Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said.
Ultimately, families get to choose how their children will be learning. The district has hired an additional 15 custodians and all 49 schools will be cleaned daily.
A contact tracing nurse has also been hired.
Parents are advised to take their children’s temperatures before sending them into school. Staff members also have to submit a daily wellness COVID screen before going into work.
In some situations, classrooms will not allow for social distancing and that’s why the superintendent says making sure everyone has a mask is very important.
“To the extent that we can, we will space the students out and there might be some situations which we cannot, which is why it is so imperative in any situation that we have the appropriate PPE,” Dr. Torres-Rodriguez said.
Students and staff will be able to take mask breaks.
The Board of Education says things will continue to evolve as we head into flu season and they’ll be ready to adopt quickly.
To see the full return to school plan, click here.
