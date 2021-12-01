HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Public Schools has launched a new free “Saturday school” program designed to help students learn both inside and outside the classroom.
The district said the program is a new academic and enrichment-based flexible learning opportunity for kindergarten through 12th grade students.
The offering starts on Saturday, Dec. 4, and runs for 16 Saturdays during the 2021-2022 school year.
The half-day programming includes 60 percent enrichment activities and 40 percent academic coursework to support student academic and social-emotional recovery.
"Saturday Academy," as it's called, will be offered at four school locations across the district:
- MLK Jr. Middle School/Breakthrough Magnet School North
- SAND School
- Parkville Community School
- MD Fox School
Registration for Saturday Academy is on a rolling basis to provide access to as many interested students as possible.
Partner organizations, including The Village for Families and Children and Catholic Charities, will provide sports, arts, cooking, and more. Academic intervention provided by school staff includes English Language Arts, Math, and SAT support.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Transportation is also available to Hartford resident students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.