HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An increase in COVID-19 cases has Hartford Public Schools making changes.
Starting Monday, Nov. 16, students in kindergarten through ninth grade will move to hybrid learning.
Students in grades 10 through 12 are already doing a combination of in-person and online education.
The superintendent of schools says they want to get things under control before it gets worse, and they need the support from parents.
“One of the things our team continues to emphasis is to create a space at home that allows for structure. We wanted to make sure students experience to the extent possible the experience during the school day,” said Hartford Superintendent of Schools Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.
About a month ago, Hartford’s plan was to stay the course and keep students in school, but that plan is changing now.
The Hartford school district is moving to what’s being called ‘orange mode,’ which basically means a lot more students will be doing more remote learning.
The latest numbers show 165 positive cases, and the majority of those cases are students.
While remote learning is safer, it is also a challenge because there can be many distractions at home the school is also dealing with an increase in absenteeism, particularly in the ninth grade.
“It was one of those key transition points for us last year that we were monitoring closely, and it still is now, given that that is the grade with the lowest attendance,” Torres-Rodriguez said.
To keep students safe and actively learning, Hartford is having teachers do live instruction, and live tutoring.
They also need help from parents.
“Definitely participating in our family institutes there, to really support how to help and understand how to use the platforms we have the students on,” said Yvette Avila, chief of schools.
Hartford is also reaching out to parents in other ways, like making home visits.
The district also said more than 20 percent are English learners, so they will have bilingual support as well.
