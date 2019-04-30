HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - What’s in store for Hartford Public Schools.
Channel 3 got an inside look, tagging along for an exclusive visit to a school with the superintendent.
She touched on the internal challenges at play in a school district that serves about 20,000 students.
District-wide, the average daily attendance is about 88 percent.
Now, that might not sound bad, but it’s actually considered to be in the red.
The school’s goal is to bring up attendance figures to at least 95 percent.
A kindergarten class at Bellizzi School had a visitor on Tuesday.
Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez stopped by the class.
Torres-Rodriguez was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Hartford when she was nine.
Now, she leads a district of 46 schools and makes it a point to visit two to three in the capital city once a week.
“When I reflect on my own background the fact that my grandfather was illiterate. My father had an 8th grade education, so it was public education or me and the trajectory of my family moving forward that made a difference,” Torres-Rodriguez said.
The district has its challenges like chronic absenteeism. It’s not a simple problem to solve with students.
“Some barriers that they encounter in their personal lives with regard to access to transportation, healthcare basic needs also when they’re in school with us and students not relating to or connect with what they’re learning you put all of those together and we have a lot of complexity,” Torres-Rodriguez said.
Moving forward, the district is looking to change the culture internally.
Starting next year, Bellizzi School is on track to become the first dual language school in the district.
A kindergarten teacher is on the committee and leads a bilingual class this year.
“With the bilingual program, we spend two days in Spanish and today’s Tuesday, so it happens to be a Spanish day, so it was all in Spanish,” said Graciela Irizarry, kindergarten teacher.
A 7th grade student says having both English and Spanish classrooms will help.
“There’s a lot of kids that speak Spanish in this school and a lot of them fall behind because they don’t understand,” said Alexandra Myagaray, a student.
The district also plans to tackle the summer lull by bridging the gap, partnering with local agencies in Hartford to engage students in reading, writing and math.
“We have students that deserve it we have teachers that come to school every single day committed to making sure that happens,” said Torres-Rodriguez.
Bellizzi School has about 75 percent of students that identify as Latino. It will become the first dual language school in the district next year.
