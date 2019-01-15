HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire calls are on the rise in Hartford.
In 2018, the capital city's fire department reported the most fire calls in 155 years.
Though firefighters said they're keeping up with the response times, they're looking to reduce their call volume with technology.
A few months ago, the department introduced more comprehensive technology.
Firefighters keep track of where they respond to the most with a heat map.
The darker the shading, the more firefighters respond to calls there.
According to the map, several neighborhoods are responsible for a high volume of calls.
More than 30,000 fire calls were made in 2018, the department said. That's an average of 83 calls per day.
Calls ranged from an elderly person stubbing a toe to a multi-story building fire.
The Community Risk Assessment Tool shows where EMS and fire calls were the highest.
The communities are then targeted with fire prevention education.
Simple tips include:
- Make sure smoke alarms work on every floor outside of every bedroom.
- Practice drills with the family.
- Know where the fire exits are located.
"Once you get out of the home, stay out of the home," said Chief Reginald Freeman, Hartford Fire Department. "We’ll be there in just a matter of time to take care of your property and your loved ones."
The Risk Assessment Tool also shows why certain neighborhoods took the lead for fire calls. The top five reasons include:
- Poverty
- Unemployment rate
- Single mother family homes
- Overall population density
- Density of rental units in a neighborhood
Another tip from Freeman is to close the door at night. It serves as a smoke and heat barrier.
He said time after time, firefighters see charred doors while the room behind it will be smoke-free.
He said it could be the difference between life and death.
For more on the Community Risk Assessment Tool, head here.
