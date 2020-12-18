HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After close to a century, a Hartford business is closing its doors for good.
Representatives of Salvin Shoes made the announcement Friday evening.
The Main Street store had been in business for 93 years.
"We would like to thank all our loyal customers for their many years of support. We welcome all of you to come in and share your favorite stories of Salvins with us," a store representative said in a statement.
Salvin Shoes representatives said it will close at the end of the year, but did not provide a specific date.
Further details as to why they are shutting down for good have not been divulged yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.