HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 26-year-old man died as the result of a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday night.
Hartford police identified the victim as Amauris Flores.
They said they were alerted to a Shotspotter system detection shortly after 11 p.m.
The location was the Westland Street area.
A crime scene was found there.
While they were there, police said an area hospital notified them that a victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived.
Flores was pronounced dead at the hospital.
There's no word on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
