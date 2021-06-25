HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Puerto Rico have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a drive by shooting in Hartford that killed a woman as she cooked dinner in her kitchen.
Now, police are looking for a second murder suspect and the victim’s family is now speaking out.
The family says their lives are forever destroyed by this random act of violence.
Six children and fourteen grandchildren, plus twins on the way, who will never meet their grandmother, now left behind.
The family has a message for the people who killed their mom.
"They took her away from us and we will never be the same, and I want them to live with that for the rest of their lives. They took someone so loving and caring, and they need to pay for what they did," Jennifer Hernandez said.
A family grieving and speaking out, standing outside the Sisson Avenue home in Hartford where their 56-year-old mother Sylvia Cordova was killed on June 9.
She was struck in the neck by a bullet from an assault rifle as she cooked in her kitchen, the unintended victim of a drive by shooting.
Police say 21-year-old Omar Reyes from Hartford is responsible for the shooting.
They tracked him to Puerto Rico, where he is now under arrest and awaiting extradition to Connecticut.
Police are also looking for a second suspect in the case, 24-year-old Edwin Roman, who’s also from Hartford.
Cordova’s children say he has got to surrender.
"Turn yourself in, because guess what? They’re going to find you," stated Hernandez.
The family describes Cordova as the block mom who always cooked and helped other people, and was a mother to everyone.
They say her sudden, violent death is heartbreaking.
"One thing to lose a loved one through sickness or an accident. Another is such a violent way to take, you know what I mean? It's just horrible. It's unbearable," Hernandez explained.
The family thanked Hartford Police for working the case around the clock and they have a plea for anyone who might be helping Edwin Roman remain on the run.
"I just hope that whoever is helping him hide, it's not worth it. It's not worth you throwing your life away to try to protect someone that took the life of someone that was innocent," added Hernandez.
The family said, ironically, next week, their mom was set to move out of the house where she was killed, if only that move had come sooner.
They say all they can hope is that justice is served and these two men spend the rest of their lives behind bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.