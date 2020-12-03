HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The 2021 Greater Hartford St Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
The parade was set for March 13, 2021.
"This decision was not made lightly and we have everyone’s health and well-being at the forefront of our decision,” said parade chairwoman Elizabeth Saunders.
Parade organizers wished to recognize and thank the many volunteers whose fundraising efforts over the past nearly five decades made the annual celebration a success.
Additionally, the committee said it appreciated its longstanding collaboration with the City of Hartford.
As long as public health conditions allow, the committee said it is planning a celebration of Irish culture with a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” event for the fall of 2021 in Hartford. It would be in anticipation of the 50th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
