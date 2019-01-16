HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend more than 30 times refused to enter the courtroom to face a judge because of news cameras.
Edgar Maldonado was arrested as part of a multi-state investigation, according to police.
Despite refusing to appear, the judge still spoke about the case.
She set Maldonado's total bond at $2.5 million. He was also ordered to surrender any and all firearms.
The judge also requested a protective order for the victim. If violated, Maldonado would fave additional felony charges.
The defense argued that Maldonado is unemployed and most likely won't be able to post the bond.
Officers said Maldonado has a history of domestic violence with two other victims. His criminal record lists other cases.
The most recent incident he now faces charges for happened on New Year's Day.
Police said Maldonado stabbed his 43-year-old girlfriend at an address on Natick Street in Hartford. She managed to escape while Maldonado fled with her 6-year-old child.
Hours later, Worcester, MA police said they found the child and the vehicle in which Maldonado fled.
Channel 3 was told that the knife he used was in plain sight inside the vehicle.
On Jan. 2, Maldonado was arrested by New York City police at a McDonald's.
Hartford officers said they traveled to New York on Tuesday to bring him back to Connecticut.
A judge charged him with attempted murder, assault, kidnapping and risk of injury to a minor.
He also faces two unrelated charges of violation of probation.
Channel 3 was told that the woman's stab wounds were defensive injuries to her arms and hands. At last check, she was moved to a rehabilitation facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.