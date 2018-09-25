Hartford Stage is offering an exciting opportunity for children.
Auditions will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for the annual production of "A Christmas Carol."
Children must be between 5 and 13 years old and prepare a short speech and sing a Christmas carol or short holiday song.
Auditions are by appointment only, and can be made by emailing auditions@hartfordstage.org.
