HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A prosecutor is hoping to keep her job following a recent suspension.
Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy is seeking reappointment despite questions surrounding her performance.
The Criminal Justice Commission grilled Hardy about her role at the Hartford Judicial District and her fate is up in the air.
After being suspended, Hardy appeared on-screen in front of the Criminal Justice Commission. Her 13 years on the job is now on the line as she praised her office’s work.
Yet, in an emotional delivery, she acknowledged her shortfall.
“I stumbled and fell with the respect for the use of deadly force reports,” Hardy said.
Channel 3 learned Hardy had not filed timely reports on deadly police shootings. Several sit without rulings, including two from more than a decade ago.
Hardy claims she completed the investigation on time but did not submit the reports. Hartford’s top prosecutor partially blamed the tardiness on time management.
“Obviously, you’re always going to be very busy as being Hartford’s State’s Attorney. What changes have you made on the way you do your job,” said Commissioner Scott Murphy.
“One of the things that I recently did was to assign use of force investigation to the supervisory assistant for the state’s attorney,” Hardy said.
Yet, some lawmakers fiercely oppose Hardy’s reappointment.
State Representative Joe Verrengia wrote in part, “The fact that so many cases were left to languish for an excessive amount of years in excusable and grossly unfair to everyone involved. To reappoint her would further erode the publics’ confidence.”
Hardy vowed she will do better if allowed to serve again.
The Criminal Justice Commission is still discussing on Friday afternoon. The commissioners know many people want to weigh in on Hardy’s reappointment.
It’s expected public comment will continue Monday morning before another special meeting is held Tuesday.
