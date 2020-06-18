HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In an unprecedented move on Thursday, the Criminal Justice Commission suspended Hartford’s State’s Attorney.
Disciplinary action is being taken against Gail Hardy for failing to rule on four deadly police shootings.
She is the first state's attorney to be suspended since the commission was formed 35 years ago.
The Criminal Justice Commission said Hardy failed to investigate and submit reports on deadly police shootings on a timely basis.
Hardy was required to file reports on deadly police shootings, and there are several still sitting without rulings, including two from more than a decade ago.
The shootings took place between 2008 and 2012, two in Hartford, one in East Hartford and another in Manchester.
"Her office had a terrible rapport with the community, we never saw her or her staff,” said Alyssa Peterson, a Hartford community activist.
The suspension doesn’t come as a surprise to Peterson. She said residents need to know what offenders are being taken off their streets and what guns are being taken off city streets.
The Criminal Justice Commission said Hardy will be suspended from her position as state’s attorney for the Hartford Judicial District without pay for four business days.
Hardy, at one time, said she had determined the officers were justified in four deadly shootings, but state statute requires an official report.
Phyllis DiGioia, of Honor Wellness Center, counsels police officers, and said delays cause damage to the officer and all the families involved.
"They are worried, they are worried as a provider, worried about the community, they are worried about how the family is going to be affected by the community,” DiGioia said.
Hardy has served 13 years, and her suspension starts on Friday.
As for her term, that ends in just eight days.
The Commission plans to consider her reappointment next week.
