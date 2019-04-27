HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford Stop and Shop issued a recall on Saturday evening of three rotisserie chickens that were sold on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Stop and Shop representative, Amy Thibault said customers who purchased deli-prepared honey rotisserie chicken at the Stop and Shop located at 150 New Park Ave in Hartford on Saturday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. may return the chicken for a full refund.
Thibault said three deli-prepared honey rotisserie chickens were cooked properly, but Thibault said the chicken did not meet the company’s product code and quality guidelines.
“Customers should not eat the product and should return it to the store for a full refund,” said Thibault.
Thibault said the recall on the chickens is isolated to the New Park Avenue store.
She said the UPC code for this deli product is 0259294006995.
