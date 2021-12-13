HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Fenwick Street is closed due to an ongoing homicide investigation.
Police said this all unfolded sometime Monday evening.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured.
Crime tape has been placed along part of the street.
Investigators haven't been able to release any additional information at this time, but are expected to provide more details later tonight.
