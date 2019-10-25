HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A student in Hartford is facing charges after bringing three BB guns to school.
Staff at Kinsella Magnet School say they found the weapons in the boy's locker on Wednesday after he came to school wearing what looked to be a bullet proof vest.
Police were called and the student was arrested.
Investigators say the boy told them he didn't intend on using the BB guns to hurt anyone, saying the intent was to shoot cans with a friend after school.
