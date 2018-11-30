HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police are investigating after an 11-year-old student brought a taser to school.
Officers were called to the McDonough School on Thursday morning after school staff spotted the device.
Police said it was made to look like a smartphone, but it is fully capable of delivering a shock.
No injuries were reported.
The student was issued a juvenile summons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.