HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford family says they’re disturbed after their family member was pulled from class because of the statement on her mask.
They say administrators at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy told her she couldn’t wear a mask that says, “Black Lives Matter.”
Seventh grade student Jahnaya Hodges says she wears that statement proudly.
“It represents who I am, and it represents what I stand for,” Hodges said.
She says she’s been waring the mask to her school for three weeks, but on Wednesday, it became a problem.
“My principal came in my classroom and told me, ‘I need to talk to you.’ And he pulled me aside and said you cannot wear that mask because of the message that’s on it,” Hodges said.
Hodges says she was given a medical mask to wear for the rest of the day.
Her grandmother, Sarah Corbin says when Hodges told her, she was upset.
“I’m like, what’s wrong with the mask because of all that’s going on out here to this day, what’s wrong with the label,” Corbin said.
Corbin says she spent hours on Thursday speaking with administrators at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy about the incident.
She says they told her that the message and the design was the issue.
“I said that shouldn’t matter because at the end of the day, you have Nike, you have Louis Vuitton, so why does she stand out more,” Corbin said.
Corbin says she came to a resolution with the school on Thursday and said they will allow Hodges to wear the mask, but if there is a problem, they will contact her first.
Hodges says she’s nervous, but will be wearing the mask to school on Friday.
“At the end of the day, it’s not what she wears, but how she wears it and what it means to her,” Corbin said.
Hartford Public Schools responded with a statement that said "Hartford Public Schools is a diverse, inclusive, and anti-racist school district that supports our students’ voices. We support our Black and African-American students and it is central to our mission to create a school climate and culture that ensures all students feel safe, valued, respected and connected.
This week, a student at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) was observed in school wearing a face mask with the words “Black Lives Matter”.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we developed a detailed mask protocol to ensure the Health and Safety of everyone in our buildings. The district’s mask protocol states that students can wear their own masks and that “masks must comply with the dress code found in the Code of Student Conduct so that they do not disrupt school activities, are not obscene or otherwise inflammatory, and do not endanger the health or safety of themselves or others.” The mask in question is consistent with that policy.
However, an HMCTA administrator talked to the student because the school’s mask guidelines discourage masks with any logos, symbols or words on them. After discussion with the student and her guardian, the student was allowed to continue wearing her mask.
Hartford Public Schools takes this seriously. We are investigating the matter further and we will work with our school administrators to ensure that school guidelines for mask designs are aligned with our district policies, practices, and values."
