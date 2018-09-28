HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As schools tighten up budgets, art classes are some of the first things on the chopping block.
In Hartford, a student is making sure children in the capital city will still have access to art by driving it to them.
“I really want to be one of those kids, not for an award, but to be someone who got to do something for my community,” said Alexa Marotta.
Less than a year ago, Alexa Marotta had that dream.
Today, it’s a reality in the form of an old school bus, re-named “Stop 4 Art.”
“I want to allow kids after school, to have more of that time of enjoyment, in a safe environment where they can express themselves,” said Marotta.
Marotta’s desire to provide an escape for Hartford children came when she was volunteering at a local shelter.
When it came time for arts and crafts, she witnessed kids getting blissfully lost in the activities.
“I really wanted to capture that moment in time where they were just happy and themselves,” said Marotta.
Getting the wheels rolling on this bus was not easy.
The senior at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy didn’t have any backing and initially got turned down when she asked for donations.
Once she got involved with the school board, things started to get on track.
Her father, who owns a bus company, also snagged the bus for one dollar as part of a larger deal.
“One of the deals was if you bought these three buses, you’d get the older one of no use, for a dollar, so my dad was like, ‘hey, this is perfect, now you can have this bus,’” Marotta said.
Stop 4 Art will be securely parked at a garage and a certified volunteer will be driving it. Volunteers crafted four stations that sit up to eight children at a time.
“We have colored pencils, if they don’t feel like painting, and we have scissors, if they feel like making shapes out of their drawings,” said Marotta.
Everything on Stop 4 Art is donated and Marotta’s dream not only provides an opportunity for escape, it fills an educational void, as art classes are often the first victims in a budget cut.
That’s why this bus will be stopping first at schools all over Hartford.
“All of the elementary schools, with afterschool programs or who would like to start afterschool programs with this bus,” said Marotta.
Marotta will be going to college next year. She wants to study politics and focus on education and curriculum.
She won’t be here to oversee the bus, but she wants to leave it in good hands.
“I hope to pass it on to students who I think are going to be a great influence for this bus,” Marotta said.
Marotta says the traveling art bus should get rolling sometime next month.
The SAND School could be its first stop.
If you’d like more information on the bus and how you can donate, click here.
Stop 4 Art is looking for non-monetary donations, such as kid friendly craft supplies. Marotta says used items are accepted as well.
