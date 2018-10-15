HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Bulkeley High School student was taken to the hospital after police said she ate an "edible narcotic" at school.
Officers were told a male student brought the edible narcotic to school Monday morning and shared it with the female student.
After eating it, the female began to feel sick and was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center by her mother.
“She was throwing up, she was sick. She kept saying her body hurt," said Jabrell Perry, who said her daughter ingested a weed-laced brownie at school.
Police said she is in stable condition after suffering from a reaction.
Perry said when she got to the school, her daughter was disoriented and ill. She said the school should have rushed her daughter to the hospital right away, rather than waiting for her to arrive.
“Why was my child not transported to a hospital right around the corner, why I’d i have to come from the north end of Hartford to her the help she needs," Perry said.
None of the substance was left over, and the student would only say he got it “at a corner store somewhere.”
He also told police he only shared it with the female student.
He was placed on suspension from school.
