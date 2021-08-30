HARTFORD (WFSB) - It’s a big day in Hartford as thousands of students return back to the classroom.
There’s a big emphasis on attendance this year.
Right off the bat — an attendance challenge is starting today on the first day.
Students who attend each day of school this first week of school will be entered into a raffle to win prizes.
More than 17,500 students in pre-k through 12th grade return back to the classroom today.
The entire district is back to full in-person instruction this year.
Masks will be required inside schools for at least the first month of the school year and classes will have 3 foot spacing.
The superintendent of Hartford public schools — Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez says many class sizes have been reduced.
This year, more social workers have been hired to provide mental health support for students.
Some other changes to know about - vaccinated staff will not need to quarantine if they are asymptomatic.
