HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Even though Christmas is over, school is out for many Connecticut students this week.
For some kids in high poverty areas, they might not have a nutritious meal at home.
So, in Hartford it’s being prepared for students for free.
On Wednesday, parents brought their children to get a free lunch.
Some parents said they learned about meal program through their school's phone app.
“I got an app on my phone and saw they're going to provide healthy meals to the kids,” said Maria Oyola, of Hartford.
Three recreation centers in the Hartford area are offering the winter break meal program.
The lunch and dinner meals are free and available to school-age children, up to 18 years old.
“I think it's great for them. Maybe today, they wouldn't have had a meal today,” said John Waterman, of the Parker Memorial Center in Hartford.
“I'm glad this happened here. Panera brought food in for the community. I'm so glad because they really need help,” said Norma Rosa, of Catholic Charities.
Her organization helps families in the community.
“Classes, GED classes, parenthood, dinner and have activities with the child and show they can have fun,” Rosa said.
The Parker Memorial Center is open all day to offer activities for the kids.
The center also has a pool, along with a basketball court and other games.
For parents, they say this is a great perk.
Hartford's meal program is being offered through Dec. 31.
It is first come, first serve, but you just need to show up to take advantage.
