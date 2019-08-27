HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students in Hartford head back to school on Tuesday.
The school system is celebrating the first day of the new school year at a different school every day.
Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said she can't wait to welcome the students back.
The system's convocation was held on Monday at the XL Center. It brought together 2,000 Hartford Public School administrators, teachers, staff and community partners.
A group called Calling All Brothers was also involved.
The coalition of professionals has become and annual staple. It welcomes back students every year and greets them with high-fives and smiles.
Its members will be at schools in Hartford on Tuesday, including the Milner Middle School.
