HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - About 19,000 students in Hartford headed back to school on Tuesday.
The school system celebrated the first day of the new school year at a different school every day.
Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said she couldn't wait to welcome the students back.
The system's convocation was held on Monday at the XL Center. It brought together 2,000 Hartford Public School administrators, teachers, staff and community partners.
A group called Calling All Brothers was also involved.
The coalition of professionals has become and annual staple. It welcomes back students every year and greets them with high-fives and smiles.
Its members were at schools in Hartford on Tuesday, including the Milner Middle School.
"I didn't expect that," said Robert Goines, a student at Milner.
Students weren't the only ones to run through the line. Families, staff members and teachers also made their way through.
They called it a beloved family tradition.
Channel 3's Dennis House joined Calling All Brothers, along with Thurman L. Milner himself.
"I came from the same community under the same conditions as many of them," Milner said. "Regardless of where they come from, they can achieve whatever they want to achieve."
Under Hartford Public School's consolidation and reconfigure plan, the 6th through 8th grade school now occupies the former home of the Journalism and Media Academy on Tower Avenue.
"This is the new home of Milner Middle and, as you know, this is part of our district re-design," Torres-Rodriguez said. "We now have three communities feeding into this one, little school."
Teachers told Channel 3 that they couldn't wait to get started.
"I have two children of my own, but I have hundreds of kids that I love," said Lorraine Kearse, a teacher at Milner.
The principal said he hopes students will have Milner "pride" every day.
"Positivity, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence: That's all I ask," said principal Leanardo Watson, Milner Middle School. "It's how we want everyone here at Milner to be on a daily basis."
For more on the first day of school, check out Channel 3's special website section here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.