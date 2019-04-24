HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Three high school students in Hartford were sent to the hospital Wednesday morning.
A school spokesperson says three male students from Bulkeley High School were allegedly smoking marijuana on the way to school.
When they arrived at school they smelled like marijuana and were questioned about it.
They were taken to the on-site clinic where a nurse checked them out and had concern because their blood pressure was high.
The students are being further checked at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.