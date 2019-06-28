HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) –
It’s designed to show them careers in public safety, but also how to walk tall and be leaders in their communities.
They’re all learning from a woman who’s broken boundaries at the Hartford Fire Department.
Inside the Hartford Public Safety Complex, a day camp runs inside the dispatch center.
It’s not every day these girls go behind the scene to see how emergency calls are handled.
Hartford’s Fire Captain, Shelly Carter, wants to change this.
“Most of the time, us women were kind of blocked into, ‘this is what you should be or how you should go,’” Carter said.
Carter believe any of the girls that attend Girl’s Future Firefighter Camp could be a future officer, firefighter or EMT.
On Friday, the girl’s aged 13 to 18-years-old, are delving into the role of dispatch operators.
Through re-enactments, the girls were taking notes, asking questions and listening to a pioneer.
Recently, Carter made captain, the first black woman to do so. On the way to making history, she’s hosted the Girl’s Future Firefighter Camp for four years.
The first year the camp began, they had nine girls participate. This year, they have about 25.
“I keep returning because it’s really fun. It really gets you out of your comfort zone,” said Lizabeth Serrano, a camper.
“It’s really cool to see another strong woman pave the way for you and [Carter’s] really done that,” said Morgan Benware of East Granby.
The young girls are encouraged to be unstoppable, and Carter is someone they admire. But, she’ll tell you her future was carved out by people from the past.
“We have Zandra Clay Wheatley, the first African American female in Hartford ever to be hired as a female firefighter. I stand on her shoulders,” Carter said.
It’s an achievement Carter doesn’t sit lightly on.
Whatever career paths the girls take, Carter wants them to know, they can stand on her shoulders too.
To learn more about the camp, click here.
