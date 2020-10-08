HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford city officials announced on Thursday that the use of outdoor athletic fields will be suspended.
Starting on Tuesday, October 13, all of Hartford’s outdoor athletic fields will be closed.
City leaders are making the call due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases.
This will impact fields that local leagues and organizations use for their games.
This does not include school sponsored athletics or Hartford Athletic games because those follow strict safety protocols.
“We have seen significant use of our outdoor athletic fields, and unfortunately, we’ve also seen too little adherence to coronavirus protocols, including mask wearing and social distancing,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “It’s not a decision we take lightly, but to help try to limit the spread of the virus in our community, we will be suspending the use of athletic fields and canceling reservations after this Monday. We know how frustrating and disappointing this will be to many leagues and organizations, but our Health Department feels this is a necessary step, and I support their recommendation.”
Reservations for the use of fields on or after Oct. 13 will be canceled.
