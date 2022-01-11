HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Hartford Symphony Orchestra announced upcoming shows will be postponed due to the spread of the omicron variant.
From the New World was set to be held Friday, January 14 to January 16.
The rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date.
“This decision was a difficult one to make, especially since we felt the positivity and energy returning to in-person performances over the last few months,” said Steve Collins, President and CEO of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.
“Ticket holders do not need to take any action at this time. Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled concert date, including subscriptions and single tickets,” officials said. “Patrons unable to attend the new date(s) will have the option to exchange their tickets for another concert, donate their tickets, or request a refund.”
For more information, click here.
