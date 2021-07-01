SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - The rain and cooler weather this weekend has forced organizers to postpone a local concert.
According to the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, their Celebrate America! concert scheduled for this Friday has been pushed to Tuesday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center.
The concert is part of the orchestra's annual Talcott Mountain Music Festival, which is entering its 25th year.
The fireworks display scheduled for Friday's concert have been moved to the July 30 concert.
Gates for Tuesday's concert are slated to open at 6 p.m.
Those that are unable to attend Tuesday's rescheduled concert date can exchange their tickets for another Talcott Mountain Music Festival Concert this season, have the ticket credited to your account, or request a refund.
The deadline for exchanging, crediting, or refunding your tickets is Wednesday, July 7.
Additional ticket information can be found here or by calling 860-987-5900.
