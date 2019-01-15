HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teachers at Hartford Public Schools want fair wages and they're hoping that's the outcome in a union contract meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting was held inside Bulkeley High School in Hartford.
As union negotiations have been stressful, they said they haven't had a raise in three years and may not have one for another two.
Teachers said the district is trying to change their health insurance, making it more expensive.
They also want to reduce sick time and cut union leadership positions.
Some teachers said their colleagues are leaving during the school year because they're not making enough money and in turn that hurts the students.
“Our biggest concern is the children. It's becoming impossible to remain a teacher in Hartford. We’re making less money every year and the budget cuts are taking supplies out of the classroom, they are taking books out of the kid’s hands and we can't do our jobs on a daily basis,” said John Tusch, a Hartford teacher.
At the meeting, both side said they are making progress on getting a deal done.
A steady stream of parents and teachers took aim at Hartford's superintendent and district leaders.
"Most of us do it out of the goodness of our heart, but I can't pay my mortgage out of the goodness of my heart," said Tiffany Moyer-Washington, Hartford teacher and parent.
A recent offer in the negotiations calls for another 2-year salary freeze.
Moyer-Washington says if that happens, the district will lose an army of quality teachers.
"You can go and teach in any of the surrounding towns and make almost $15,000 more a year, so how are we going to retain good teachers," said Moyer-Washington.
Despite the contentiousness surrounding the negotiations, they are moving towards a deal with the teacher's union.
A district spokesperson wrote that, "as of today, HPS/BOE and the HFT are in the final stages of developing a joint agreement."
Part of the problem teachers face is they don't see the final deal until their union reps finish negotiating, and only then they can review it and approve it.
