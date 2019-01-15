HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teachers at Hartford Public Schools want fair wages and they're hoping that's the outcome in a union contract meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting will be inside Bulkeley High School in Hartford starting at 5:30 p.m.
Teachers have some huge concerns.
As union negotiations have been stressful, they said they haven't had a raise in three years and may not have one for another two.
Teachers said the district is trying to change their health insurance, making it more expensive.
They also want to reduce sick time and cut union leadership positions.
Some teachers said their colleagues are leaving during the school year because they're not making enough money and in turn that hurts the students.
“Our biggest concern is the children. It's becoming impossible to remain a teacher in Hartford. We’re making less money every year and the budget cuts are taking supplies out of the classroom, they are taking books out of the kid’s hands and we can't do our jobs on a daily basis,” said John Tusch, a Hartford teacher.
Channel 3 reached out to the district today, but they haven’t returned out calls.
The district is desperately trying to make cuts because of a budget crisis.
Channel 3 will have the latest on this story at 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.