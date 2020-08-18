HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Federation of Teachers is holding a "safe schools" rally in the capital city.
It's scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Weaver High School.
The rally comes after the state's biggest teachers union, the Connecticut Education Association, released a revised plan for a safe return to schools.
The CEA called for more remote learning for districts with moderate-to-high COVID-19 infection rates or in areas where people cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
RELATED: Teachers union calls for delayed openings, expanded distance learning plans and better ventilation in schools
It also called for upgrades to school ventilation systems.
Hartford's mayor along with the superintendent of schools gave an update on reopening schools safely in September.
"We know for so many kids not being in the classroom, not having that face to face contact, not being around peers has been so damaging and such a loss, loss of social opportunity," said Mayor Luke Bronin.
School is expected to begin on September 8.
Hartford Public Schools and the Hartford Foundation teamed up to hand out backpacks to students on Tuesday. The backpacks were filled with school supplies.
"It's good that despite of everything that's happening, they're still able to supply us with backpacks and preparing us for what's going on. We are grateful," said Camille Small.
Students up to 9th grade are set to go back into the classroom. There is an online option if parents aren't comfortable with that due to COVID-19. Students in grades 10 through 12 will have a hybrid model, going back two days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.