HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford students are returning to school in a few weeks, but the Hartford Federation of Teachers says a lot needs to be done before that.
On Tuesday, dozens of teachers rallied outside a Board of Education meeting, asking for safer conditions before they return.
The rally took place at Weaver High School.
The rally comes after the state's biggest teachers union, the Connecticut Education Association, released a revised plan for a safe return to schools.
The CEA called for more remote learning for districts with moderate-to-high COVID-19 infection rates or in areas where people cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
It also called for upgrades to school ventilation systems.
Hartford teacher say they've been left out of major discussions and decisions regarding reopening schools.
More than forty educators rallied, holding signs asking, "How many more need to die" and "We are not dispensable."
They want to send a message to the Hartford School Board of Education and superintendent.
"We're concerned about the safety of not only our teachers and other who are being called back into the building, but more importantly, we're concerned about our students," said Elieen Flaherty, a teacher.
Teachers with the local union say they want alternating weeks, a baseline of testing and contact tracing, clean filtration systems, and a guarantee that students will be six feet apart.
"My classroom is looking to have 22 kids in a class. That's not socially distanced," said Tiffany Moyer.
While the rally was happening outside, other teachers lined up to speak at the Hartford BOE meeting.
With only 25 people allowed inside the auditorium, teachers say they've been left out of important conversations and they want to collaborate with the district about how they can return safely.
"Teachers are not here because they don't want to go to work. We're here because we care about our colleagues, we care about our students, we care about their families," Moyer said.
Hartford's mayor along with the superintendent of schools gave an update on reopening schools safely in September.
"We know for so many kids not being in the classroom, not having that face to face contact, not being around peers has been so damaging and such a loss, loss of social opportunity," said Mayor Luke Bronin.
School is expected to begin on September 8.
Students up to 9th grade are set to go back into the classroom. There is an online option if parents aren't comfortable with that due to COVID-19. Students in grades 10 through 12 will have a hybrid model, going back two days a week.
(7) comments
The rallies should be held at the state capitol... I don't doubt Bd of Ed is following Governor instructions to open the schools
When CT sees tiny little coffins of all our deceased students, maybe people will understand the horrific results of COVID19. The district and state are totally irresponsible in allowing our children into buildings with possibly 600 plus people. Big business and Hartford Board of Education continue to meet remotely. I am not allowed to bring someone to help me set up my classroom next week, but a week after that it will be safe enough for me to teach 20 plus students and allow at least 4 extra adults into my classroom. This is political games at their finest. There is no way I, or any other teacher can keep our children safe. Parents need to see what is going on around the world and keep their children home. As a mother, I have not allowed my own child to return to a college campus this fall and thank GOD, I was strong enough to make that decision as I read about the multiple cases of COVID19 across campuses. Parents, you may think you need a break, are you ready to have that break be forever because your child was the unlucky one to die from COVID19. Wake up America, this isn't a joke. Our schools can't possibly promise a safe environment. While adults aren't able to social distance, I am confident our children will not be able to adjust. It is the responsibility of adults to keep our children safe. Every parent that is sending their child to school is signing a potential death certificate. Teachers can't save your children from Covid.
Teachers are employees who make a fine pay and get great benefits.
They have no say in what their employer wants and will lose their jobs
if they refuse to work.It's that simple...hasta la vista,baby.
You are a very angry and misguided soul. I pray for you. Children across our country are being sent into unhealthy situations. You can't possibly be a parent or a person with a heart. Death will surely the misguided opening of public schools.
Hope they plan on a remote Zoom rally. Will show the teachers how useless remote communication is. Don't want them infecting each other by gathering in groups.
The teacher's union cares nothing about children or education,
and not very much about their members either.
I pray for you and your soul. You have not a single idea of the immense needs of students. Be Well
