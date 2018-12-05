HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Police have identified a teenager that was killed in a double shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
Karlonzo Taylor, 17, of 898 Park Street, was shot and killed around 1:30 p.m. near his home, according to Lt. Cicero.
It happened on the second floor hallway of a building on Park Street.
Taylor was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A second victim was also taken to the hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.
It appears the shooting was targeted, police said.
Park Street will be closed between Zion Street and Park Terrace until further notice.
This is the 20th homicide of 2018 in Hartford.
However, it is 8 fewer deaths in comparison to 2017.
Mothers United Against Violence will holding a vigil for Taylor in the near future.
