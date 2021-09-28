HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford residents are mourning a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed early Monday.
Residents are holding a vigil for Waldemar Santiago, who was a freshman at Weaver High School and a graduate of Wish Elementary School.
A lot of family and community members have come out.
Family members say Waldemar was on his way to a vigil for a friend, who died in a car crash, when he was killed.
It happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Martin Street.
Family members say the teen was an energetic kid who loved being with friends and family.
Police continue to investigate, talk to witnesses, and review surveillance video.
Waldemar’s death has shaken the community. His family is struggling with the loss and students and faculty at Weaver High school are grieving.
An overnight shooting in Hartford left a 16-year-old boy dead.
“We, again, are in a place nobody wants to be in. We are with a family who lost their precious child, a 16-year-old, and this is devastating for the Hartford community, because this is the fourth child," Reverend Harry Brown says.
Santiago’s death is the twenty-eighth homicide in Hartford this year, the community asking for peace.
