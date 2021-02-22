VERNON, CT (WFSB) - The man accused of barreling his vehicle head-on into a CT State Police cruiser over the weekend is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
19-year-old Malik Price of Hartford is accused of leading police on a pursuit through Tolland after reportedly attempting to break into homes and vehicles.
During the pursuit, Price intentionally crashed into a state police cruiser head-on, sending one trooper to the hospital.
Thankfully, that trooper was later released from the hospital that night.
Price fled the scene of the crash on foot along with four other people.
A K9 unit eventually subdued Price and he was taken into custody.
Price is facing over a dozen charges, including assault on a public safety officer, three counts of third degree conspiracy to commit burglary, first and second degree assault, and four counts of reckless endangerment.
His bond was set at $500,000.
