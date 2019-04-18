HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, dozens of tenants in awful living conditions one step closer to moving out.
Channel 3 has reported on Barbour Garden apartments in Hartford in the past.
The project-based section 8 complex failed inspections miserably, scoring a 9 on a scale of 100.
The owner of Barbour Garden apartments also faces a long list of violations for breaking fire safety code.
As if living conditions weren’t bad enough, the buildings are considered a fire hazard. They’re under fire watch around the clock.
After months of advocating for fair housing, Betty Wadley and dozens of tenants of the 84 unit apartment complex are now weeks to months away from moving out.
Two months ago, she showed Channel 3 the walls of her bathroom and tub. Not much has changed since.
“Maintenance comes, they put a band aid on it instead of fixing it properly,” Wadley said.
On Thursday, a relocation team from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development met with each tenant to go over housing vouchers and moving services available.
“I literally could go to Florida or whatever. They’re going to help us with moving expenses and actually traveling expenses to look for housing and stuff,” said tenant Jeannicoe Alexander.
“Reassuring the residents, we’re there for them and that’s what these meetings are about,” said Rhonda Siciliano, public affairs officer for HUD New England region.
HUD cut ties with Barbour Garden after the complex failed inspections.
This week, the owner Martin Rothman of New York was slapped with 195 counts in violation of the Connecticut fire safety code.
Fire Marshal Ewan Sheriff says its concerning.
“I don’t care whether it’s a one family a two family or multi-family or whether it’s commercial. We just care that the residents the owners of the city of Hartford are safe and protected,” Sheriff said.
The violations include not having a fire alarm system in two buildings, not maintaining clear exits and fire escape routes, not being up to code on smoke alarms and not storing combustible liquids in the basement properly.
Nobody was in the leasing office on Thursday, and the number was out of service.
After reaching out to the property owner’s lawyer, a statement said:
Adar Hartford recognizes that Barbour Gardens has significant capital needs and has been working for some time to address them. For the last two years, Adar has been actively seeking a buyer that would be acceptable to HUD and could invest the resources necessary for a significant rehabilitation of the property. It found a buyer with extensive experience in HUD-subsidized programs, had roots in the region, and was committed to a multi-million dollar renovation of Barbour Gardens. This sale would have covered immediate repairs, as well as a more comprehensive rehabilitation to ensure the property’s long-term viability. Unlike tenant relocation vouchers, which can take months to arrange and implement, this sale was the fastest way to meet the immediate needs of tenants. By mid-February 2019, the planned sale was approved by all necessary parties. Adar Hartford would have received none of the proceeds of the sale. But it was the right thing to do, and that was Adar’s goal. Under the plan, the buyer would temporarily relocate the tenants who lived in the units most in need of repair, with the intention of moving tenants into newly renovated units as they were completed. The plan was the quickest and best way to solve the tenants’ concerns and make the substantial improvements needed at the property. Just days before the sale, HUD rescinded its approval and instead promised to relocate every tenant to other homes using tenant protection vouchers. The Hartford Courant wrote an article about the lost opportunity to sell and substantially rehabilitate the property. As we feared, the relocation that HUD promised still has not happened, and we understand that will take months to complete. The physical issues continue to deteriorate and HUD’s subsidy is not sufficient to fully address them. Adar has been working collaboratively with the Hartford Fire Marshal, and in recent weeks has repaired smoke systems at two of the four Barbour Gardens buildings. A round-the-clock fire watch was established and has been maintained at the other two buildings. Other issues identified by the Fire Marshal also were addressed. For example, at the Fire Marshal’s direction, management removed gates on the laundry room, which unfortunately led to the vendor removing the laundry units for fear that they were not secured. Given our cooperation, we were surprised to receive a press release indicating that the Fire Marshal seeks an arrest warrant related to Barbour. We will continue to work to resolve the situation. We have cooperated with HUD and with the City of Hartford in all requests related to the property and its residents. Even though HUD will be relocating the Barbour tenants, we are still working hard to sell the property to the experienced buyer – again, at no profit to Adar – and to preserve some of the affordable units at the building so that future tenants will have access to decent, affordable housing. But we need the help of HUD and the City of Hartford to get the property sold, and this help must come quickly due to the deteriorating conditions at the property. If we can work together to make this happen, Adar will gain nothing from the sale. The property can be significantly rehabilitated and affordable units will be preserved. The surrounding community, as well as the City of Hartford, will benefit from a renovated building rather than an abandoned one. We remain hopeful that the parties can come together to complete the sale in the coming days
