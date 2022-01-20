HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford is getting a substantial grant for its police department.
Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford police Chief Jason Thody, and the City Council plan to announce the $500,000 grant for "smart policing initiatives."
A news conference is set for 2 p.m. at the Hartford Public Safety Complex on High Street.
The grant, provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, will support the Hartford Police Department’s investigatory response to non-fatal shooting incidents.
