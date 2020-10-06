HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday afternoon, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will join the superintendent of schools to give an update on a potential shift to a hybrid learning model.
This comes as an increase in weekly coronavirus cases is being seen, officials said.
As of the coronavirus statistics released on Monday, Hartford has seen more than 3,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
During the news conference slated for 3:15 p.m., Bronin said he plans to remind residents of the importance of taking all necessary precautions to reduce the level of community spread.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air and on the app as more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.