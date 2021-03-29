HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford announced that it will be holding a series of no-appointment vaccine clinics.
The clinics will be walk-up clinics throughout the city beginning this week and will only be open to Hartford residents.
The first clinic will be held on Thursday, April 1 between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 495 Flatbush Avenue.
The first clinic will aim to vaccinate 200 residents.
The city said no insurance is required, but residents are being asked to bring some form of identification to show they live in Hartford.
“We’re bringing the vaccine to our community every way possible, and now that everyone is eligible, we think it’s important to be able to offer clinics with no appointment required,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We have a long way to go to vaccinate our entire community, and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to make it as easy as possible for our residents.”
Details on future clinics are still be finalized.
